Strawberry Love Cocktail

This strawberry cocktail is a favorite for anyone in the Valentine's Day spirit.

By Chef Crystal Sanchez

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Muddle strawberry and basil leaves. Transfer to a cocktail shaker.

  • Add vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, and orange-flavored liqueur. Fill with ice, seal, and shake until shaker frosts over. Pour into a chilled martini glass to serve.

Cook's Note:

I use Ketel One(R) vodka. You can substitute triple sec for the Cointreau(R).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 0.1g; sodium 9.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

