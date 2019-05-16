Cucumber-Lime Martini

Rating: Unrated

Refreshing cucumber-flavored vodka mixes with orange-flavored liqueur and lime juice in this slightly sweet, cucumber-lime martini.

By Rainy

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice; add vodka, orange-flavored liqueur, lime juice, sparkling water, and sugar. Cover and shake until the outside of shaker has frosted. Strain into chilled martini glasses.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 5.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022