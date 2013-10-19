Chicken Florentine Artichoke Bake

Rating: Unrated

A good use of leftover chicken. The addition of veggies makes it a one-dish meal!

By Debbie

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
35 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta at a boil, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes. Add broccoli and cook for 2 more minutes; pasta will be slightly undercooked.

  • While the pasta is cooking, melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium heat; stir in onion and garlic. Cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • Drain pasta and broccoli. Run under cold water and drain again. Add to the onion mixture along with spinach, cooked chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and Italian cheese.

  • Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a medium skillet over medium heat until bubbly. Slowly whisk in flour; cook and whisk for 1 minute. Gradually add milk, whisking constantly. Add enough milk to thin the sauce enough so it will coat all ingredients in the bowl; it will thicken more in the oven.

  • Pour sauce into the bowl and mix until well combined. Transfer contents to a 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over top.

  • Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven until hot and bubbly, 20 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can use turkey instead of chicken. For a richer sauce, use cream instead of milk. Substitute your favorite veggies in place of those listed.

Don't skip the Italian-blend cheese. A lot of flavor comes from the cheese!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 560mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022