Baked Red Snapper with Shrimp and Mushrooms

This recipe for red snapper and shrimp is truly delicious and easy to prepare. Everyone that has tried it has raved over it, even the kids. Serve over rice or angel hair pasta.

By RFalgout

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Ingredients

Cream Sauce:
Baked Fish and Shrimp:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Melt butter for cream sauce in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add onion, celery, bell pepper, and garlic. Cook and stir until vegetables soften and onion turns translucent, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Whisk flour and Creole seasoning into onion mixture to make a paste. Slowly add half-and-half, whisking constantly. Whisk in sherry, lemon juice, basil, and thyme. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until sauce thickens, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Add mozzarella; stir until melted and combined.

  • Lightly season snapper and shrimp on both sides with seafood seasoning. Arrange snapper in a single layer in the prepared baking dish. Top with shrimp and mushrooms. Pour cream sauce over top. Sprinkle with Parmesan.

  • Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork and shrimp are bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

This recipe works for any white fish. In the sauce, you can substitute white wine for the sherry and Parmesan for the mozzarella and Cheddar cheese blend.

One large lemon will give you about 3 tablespoons juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 47.9g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 208.1mg; sodium 618mg. Full Nutrition
