Cheesy Chicken, Broccoli, and Rice Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 450.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 33.3g 67 %
carbohydrates: 36.1g 12 %
dietary fiber: 2.6g 11 %
sugars: 5.5g
fat: 18.5g 28 %
saturated fat: 9.8g 49 %
cholesterol: 94.6mg 32 %
vitamin a iu: 1014.6IU 20 %
niacin equivalents: 16mg 123 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 32 %
vitamin c: 45.8mg 76 %
folate: 107.8mcg 27 %
calcium: 373.9mg 37 %
iron: 3.1mg 17 %
magnesium: 46.1mg 17 %
potassium: 413.3mg 12 %
sodium: 929.5mg 37 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 25 %
calories from fat: 166.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
