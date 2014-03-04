Cheesy Chicken, Broccoli, and Rice Casserole

I made this chicken and broccoli casserole for my wife and two young boys and they just loved it. It was very flavorful and creamy.

By BAIN77

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Add rice, stir, cover, and remove from the heat. Let sit until water is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

  • Transfer rice to a casserole dish and mix with chicken and broccoli.

  • Combine condensed soup, milk, bread crumbs, garlic powder, and pepper in a mixing bowl; mix until well combined. Add to the casserole dish along with 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese; mix to combine. Sprinkle remaining Cheddar over top.

  • Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven until heated through and bubbly, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 36.1g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 94.6mg; sodium 929.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

