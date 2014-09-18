Lower-Fat Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 231
% Daily Value *
protein: 29.5g 59 %
carbohydrates: 11.6g 4 %
dietary fiber: 3.6g 14 %
sugars: 3g
fat: 7.3g 11 %
saturated fat: 2g 10 %
cholesterol: 67.1mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 2113.8IU 42 %
niacin equivalents: 12.4mg 95 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 24 %
vitamin c: 56.1mg 93 %
folate: 70.7mcg 18 %
calcium: 185mg 19 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 38.5mg 14 %
potassium: 617.5mg 17 %
sodium: 490.7mg 20 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 65.3
