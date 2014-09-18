Lower-Fat Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

Lower-fat chicken and broccoli casserole recipe. My two-year-old loves this and so do my hips!

By hypsie

15 mins
30 mins
45 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly coat a casserole dish with cooking spray.

  • Spray a large skillet with cooking spray and place over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until no longer pink in the center, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir frozen broccoli, condensed soup, Cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise in a large bowl until well combined.

  • Add cooked chicken to the broccoli mixture and stir until everything is evenly coated. Pour into the prepared casserole dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can sprinkle cracker crumbs over the casserole before baking to add some crunch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 29.5g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 67.1mg; sodium 490.7mg. Full Nutrition
