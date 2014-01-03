Chicken, Broccoli, and Cottage Cheese Casserole

Rating: Unrated

This chicken and broccoli casserole is really rich and filling. I get requests for it all the time at family gatherings. One dish, not a lot of fuss, and good eats.

By lilshortcake1

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine broccoli and 1/2 cup water in a saucepan over medium heat. Cover and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Transfer broccoli to a 9x13-inch casserole dish. Add chicken, condensed soup, cottage cheese, Cheddar cheese, salad dressing, and lemon juice and mix until well combined.

  • Mix crushed crackers and melted butter together; sprinkle over the casserole.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 28.6g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 101.2mg; sodium 1033.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022