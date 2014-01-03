Chicken, Broccoli, and Cottage Cheese Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 403.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 28.6g 57 %
carbohydrates: 11.1g 4 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 2.6g
fat: 27.2g 42 %
saturated fat: 13.1g 66 %
cholesterol: 101.2mg 34 %
vitamin a iu: 1826IU 37 %
niacin equivalents: 10.2mg 78 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 23 %
vitamin c: 34.3mg 57 %
folate: 50.4mcg 13 %
calcium: 267.3mg 27 %
iron: 2.4mg 14 %
magnesium: 29.6mg 11 %
potassium: 290.2mg 8 %
sodium: 1033.5mg 41 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 244.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
