Chicken Florentine Cheese Dip
This chicken Florentine cheese dip can be a delicious appetizer or main dish, rich with fresh vegetables and real flavor! Serve on crackers, toasted homemade French bread, or hot buttered noodles.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
This can be prepared ahead of time, refrigerated, and baked before serving. Please stir again before baking.
To make this a main dish, double the chicken amount and serve directly from the baking dish.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 53.3mg; sodium 175.9mg. Full Nutrition