Chicken Florentine Cheese Dip

Rating: Unrated

This chicken Florentine cheese dip can be a delicious appetizer or main dish, rich with fresh vegetables and real flavor! Serve on crackers, toasted homemade French bread, or hot buttered noodles.

By momoffive

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute until tender, about 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and continue to cook until they begin to wilt, about 3 minutes.

  • Stir in Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper; cook until moisture from the mushrooms has evaporated, 3 to 5 minutes. Add sun-dried tomatoes and stir thoroughly. Add spinach and stir until incorporated. Remove from the heat and gently stir in cream cheese until melted and creamy.

  • Beat eggs with a whisk in a large glass measuring cup. Whisk in milk. Pour mixture into the skillet and mix until thoroughly combined. Stir in mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses; it's okay it they do not melt. Stir in chicken. Spread mixture in a 2-quart glass baking dish and sprinkle with up to 1/2 cup mozzarella, if desired.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until beginning to bubble near the middle, 20 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer the hot dip to a serving dish.

Cook's Notes:

This can be prepared ahead of time, refrigerated, and baked before serving. Please stir again before baking.

To make this a main dish, double the chicken amount and serve directly from the baking dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 53.3mg; sodium 175.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

