Vegetable and Farfel Kugel
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 151.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.2g 15 %
carbohydrates: 18.4g 6 %
dietary fiber: 2.7g 11 %
sugars: 3.2g
fat: 6.5g 10 %
saturated fat: 1.3g 7 %
cholesterol: 77.5mg 26 %
vitamin a iu: 6326IU 127 %
niacin equivalents: 2.8mg 21 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 11 %
vitamin c: 17.2mg 29 %
folate: 64.3mcg 16 %
calcium: 57.9mg 6 %
iron: 1.8mg 10 %
magnesium: 41.4mg 15 %
potassium: 329.9mg 9 %
sodium: 358.8mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 58.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved