Vegetable and Farfel Kugel

Rating: Unrated

Farfel kugel for Passover.

By Alice Waugh

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch kugel
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms, carrots, onions, celery, and bell pepper; saute until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in spinach.

  • Place farfel in a strainer and pour about 4 cups boiling water over it to moisten. Add farfel to the vegetables along with pine nuts, salt, and pepper. Remove from the heat and let cool, about 10 minutes.

  • Fold eggs into the farfel mixture and transfer to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with paprika.

  • Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 45 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You could use finely chopped fresh broccoli instead of the spinach.

If you don't want to use egg yolks, substitute 7 large egg whites for the 5 eggs, beat them until stiff, and then fold in.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 77.5mg; sodium 358.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

