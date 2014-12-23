Apricot-Cranberry Noodle Kugel
This delicious dairy lokshen kugel (noodle pudding) is made with sour cream, cream cheese, apricot jam, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal. It's a family favorite.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
There are lots of alternatives to dried cranberries that you can use. Pineapple and canned cherries work great, as do the more traditional apples sautéed in cinnamon and butter with raisins.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
605 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 93.2g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 96.6mg; sodium 824.5mg. Full Nutrition