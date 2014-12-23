Apricot-Cranberry Noodle Kugel

This delicious dairy lokshen kugel (noodle pudding) is made with sour cream, cream cheese, apricot jam, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal. It's a family favorite.

By Whitney Gail Aronson

cook:
1 hr 15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Liberally butter a deep 8-inch square baking dish.

  • Fill a large pot with generously salted water and bring to a rapid boil. Cook egg noodles at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, 7 to 9 minutes.

  • Drain egg noodles and rinse in cold water to stop the cooking. Drain again and mop up any excess moisture with paper towels.

  • Beat sour cream, cream cheese, eggs, salt, and vanilla with an electric mixer until well combined. Mix in apricot preserves and cinnamon.

  • Crush cereal in a food processor or by hand until it's broken up enough that it's no longer identifiable as cereal. Mix in softened butter until well distributed.

  • Place noodles in the prepared baking dish. Pour sour cream mixture over top and stir to combine. Mix in cranberries. Sprinkle crushed cereal mixture evenly over top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top is browned and crusty, 1 to 1 1/2 hours, checking every so often starting at 45 minutes. If the top looks like it's headed towards burning, stick some foil on the top. At the end, if the top's not crusty enough, put it under the broiler until the butter bubbles a bit and the the color gets nice and rich looking, 1 to 3 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let it sit for 15 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

There are lots of alternatives to dried cranberries that you can use. Pineapple and canned cherries work great, as do the more traditional apples sautéed in cinnamon and butter with raisins.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
605 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 93.2g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 96.6mg; sodium 824.5mg. Full Nutrition
