Strawberry-Cream Cheese Pie
An easy, fresh strawberry pie with a touch of something more... a layer of sweetened cream cheese. Top with whipped cream if you'd like.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Make sure you use sweet strawberries. It may seem obvious, but the first time I did this recipe, they weren't quite in season and so a little tart, and it wasn't as good.
I prefer to cut the strawberries in half so that there are smaller bites. I find the whole strawberries, while they look nicer, tend to be more difficult when I'm trying to cut or eat the pie. Personal preference.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 206.4mg. Full Nutrition