Strawberry Cream Cheese Fruit Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 122.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.7g 2 %
carbohydrates: 17.4g 6 %
sugars: 10.9g
fat: 5.7g 9 %
saturated fat: 3.6g 18 %
cholesterol: 17.7mg 6 %
vitamin a iu: 182.7IU 4 %
vitamin c: 1.3mg 2 %
folate: 0.9mcg
calcium: 12.6mg 1 %
magnesium: 0.6mg
potassium: 6mg
sodium: 84mg 3 %
calories from fat: 51.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
