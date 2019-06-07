Strawberry Cream Cheese Fruit Dip

Hands down the best fruit dip you will ever have. It's light, fluffy, and most importantly, extremely tasty. Goes with all fruits!

By Juliana Catherine

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cream cheese, marshmallow creme, and orange juice together. Gently fold in whipped topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 17.7mg; sodium 84mg. Full Nutrition
