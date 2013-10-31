Tomato, Rice, and Chicken Thigh Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 380.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 28.4g 57 %
carbohydrates: 23g 7 %
dietary fiber: 1.2g 5 %
sugars: 2g
fat: 18.7g 29 %
saturated fat: 6.8g 34 %
cholesterol: 101.1mg 34 %
vitamin a iu: 527.7IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 11.5mg 89 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 20 %
vitamin c: 17.3mg 29 %
folate: 69.6mcg 17 %
calcium: 83.6mg 8 %
iron: 2.6mg 15 %
magnesium: 34.4mg 12 %
potassium: 333.1mg 9 %
sodium: 374mg 15 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 167.9
