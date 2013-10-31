Tomato, Rice, and Chicken Thigh Casserole

Rating: Unrated

This rice and chicken thigh casserole has several layers of flavor and no highly processed soups. A nice comfort meal for any time of the year.

By aputler

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Trim excess fat from thighs. Wash and pat dry. Season moderately with pepper.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons butter and olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add chicken thighs and cook until well browned, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Pour sherry over top. Remove chicken to a plate. Drain excess fat, leaving about 2 tablespoons drippings in the skillet.

  • Add onion and bell pepper to the skillet and saute over medium heat until onions are translucent and peppers have softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add rice and saute for 2 minutes. Add chicken stock, bay leaf, salt, pepper, and saffron; bring to a boil.

  • Remove from the heat and lay chicken thighs in a single layer over the rice mixture.

  • Bake, covered tightly, in the preheated oven for 45 minutes.

  • When the casserole has about 5 minutes left, melt remaining tablespoon butter in a skillet. Add tomato slices and saute until heated through.

  • Place a tomato slice on top of each chicken thigh, then sprinkle Parmesan cheese over top. Return to the oven and bake, uncovered, until chicken juices run clear, about 15 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Let rest for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 101.1mg; sodium 374mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022