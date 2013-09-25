Baked Marinated Chicken Thighs

Rating: Unrated

Mix everything in one zip-top bag and marinate overnight. Delicious as leftovers-easy and savory, my husband and his buddies all loved this! We served with Trader Joe's® brown rice the first time, then with Trader Joe's® country potatoes in the photos. Both were a hit! Enjoy!

By PatientFire

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 thighs
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine Worcestershire sauce, water, pearl onions, pickling spice, peppercorns, garlic, bouillon, and bay leaves in a resealable plastic bag. Add chicken thighs, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator, 8 hours to overnight.

  • When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Empty the contents of the resealable bag into a casserole dish. Turn chicken thighs so the skin is facing up.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, turning once, until chicken is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 45 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Turn chicken thighs once more so the skin is facing up. Turn on the broiler to high and broil until golden, about 2 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Add greater quantities of any or all ingredients according to your tastes to make it richer or more savory. My husband and I used the marinade mix to drizzle over the chicken once plated, our guests loved it as is.

For extra flavor, spoon 2 cups of the cooked marinade from the casserole dish into a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce and large pinch of beef base or a beef bouillon cube to serve alongside the chicken.

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 106mg; sodium 503.6mg. Full Nutrition
