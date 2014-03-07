Kraft® Mac and Cheese Tuna Casserole
I call this a classic tuna casserole because it is made with a boxed macaroni and cheese and the basic ingredients we all grew up with. This is comfort food at it's best, my two favorites mixed together. This is so good that I took a picture of it after having it for dinner and decided it should be shared on my favorite recipe site. You will love it too.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 32.9g; cholesterol 43.2mg; sodium 1012.1mg. Full Nutrition