Kraft® Mac and Cheese Tuna Casserole

I call this a classic tuna casserole because it is made with a boxed macaroni and cheese and the basic ingredients we all grew up with. This is comfort food at it's best, my two favorites mixed together. This is so good that I took a picture of it after having it for dinner and decided it should be shared on my favorite recipe site. You will love it too.

By Nancy D'Olivo Graham

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray.

  • Bring 6 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Stir in macaroni from the box and cook for 7 minutes. Drain macaroni, then rinse under cold water and drain again. Set cheese sauce packet aside.

  • Melt butter in the same saucepan over medium heat. Add milk and cheese sauce packet; mix well. Stir in condensed soup and cook until heated through, about 3 minutes.

  • Combine drained macaronis, peas, and tuna in a bowl. Fold in the cheesy soup mixture. Pour mixture into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese, then sprinkle French-fried onions over top. Bake until onions are brown and cheese is melted, another 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 32.9g; cholesterol 43.2mg; sodium 1012.1mg. Full Nutrition
