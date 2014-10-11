Favorite S'mores Cookies

This s'mores cookie recipe is one of my kids' favorites and it is super easy to make!

By Chris Kuckuck

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix oats, flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Beat butter with an electric mixer in a large bowl for 30 seconds. Mix in brown sugar, white sugar, milk, eggs, and vanilla until well blended. Mix in flour mixture until combined. Chill in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Slice 13 to 15 marshmallows into thirds. Unwrap 36 to 45 candy kisses. Set remaining marshmallows and candy kisses aside for another use.

  • Drop rounded balls of dough onto an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes. Remove cookies from the oven and immediately use the back of a spoon to make an indentation in the center of each cookie. Place a marshmallow slice in the indentation and return to the oven until marshmallow is slightly melted, about 1 minute.

  • Remove from the oven and push the point of a candy kiss down into each marshmallow. Return to the oven for 1 more minute.

  • Cool on the baking sheet for briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cook's Notes:

I generally chill the graham mixture for about 2 hours, it tends to roll easier.

Depending on the size of your dough balls, this will make between 36 and 45 cookies.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of chocolate candy kisses, but the actual amount consumed will vary.

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 26.8mg; sodium 116.1mg. Full Nutrition
