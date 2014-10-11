Favorite S'mores Cookies
This s'mores cookie recipe is one of my kids' favorites and it is super easy to make!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
I generally chill the graham mixture for about 2 hours, it tends to roll easier.
Depending on the size of your dough balls, this will make between 36 and 45 cookies.
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of chocolate candy kisses, but the actual amount consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 26.8mg; sodium 116.1mg. Full Nutrition