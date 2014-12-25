Mom's Christmas Cookies
These are traditional cookies Mom used to make for Christmas. They are a bit of work, but they were so popular that Mom used to hide them, which just meant that we would find them and eat them before she realized that we were into them.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
For a brown butter frosting, melt the butter until lightly browned, then continue with Step 5.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 22.7mg; sodium 2.8mg. Full Nutrition