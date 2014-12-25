Mom's Christmas Cookies

These are traditional cookies Mom used to make for Christmas. They are a bit of work, but they were so popular that Mom used to hide them, which just meant that we would find them and eat them before she realized that we were into them.

By Steve

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs 10 mins
total:
8 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cookie Dough:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Mix butter, brown sugar, and 1 tablespoon white sugar with an electric mixer until creamy. Add egg yolk and vanilla and mix until well combined. Blend in flour gradually. Cover and chill in the refrigerator, 8 hours to overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place remaining 2 tablespoon white sugar on a plate.

  • Remove dough from the refrigerator. Shape into small balls and place on ungreased cookie sheets. Dip a glass into the sugar and press on each ball to flatten.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, switching racks halfway through, until edges are golden, 7 to 9 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet for 1 minute before removing to a wire rack to cool, 8 to 10 minutes more.

  • While the cookies are cooling, mix butter and powdered sugar until blended. Mix in milk and vanilla.

  • Frost cooled cookies with frosting. Press sprinkles into the frosting while still soft.

Cook's Note:

For a brown butter frosting, melt the butter until lightly browned, then continue with Step 5.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 22.7mg; sodium 2.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022