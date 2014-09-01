Beet and Pea Salad

I got the idea for this recipe from my daughter-in-law who had tried a beet and pea salad at an organic food co-op. She was sure the beets had been pickled and the dressing was made with mayonnaise. She thought the salad included cabbage, but I decided to keep the recipe very simple. It was a major hit with my husband who hates beets.

By Denise Rutledge

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dice or julienne pickled beets. Toss with peas and onion in a bowl.

  • Combine vegan mayonnaise and onion powder in a separate bowl. Stir into beet mixture.

  • Chill to let flavors blend, about 1 hour. Serve.

Cook's Note:

Be sure to use Vegenaise(R). The slight tartness of Vegenaise(R) balances the sweetness of the beets and peas.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 13.7g; sodium 266.5mg. Full Nutrition
