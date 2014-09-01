Beet and Pea Salad
I got the idea for this recipe from my daughter-in-law who had tried a beet and pea salad at an organic food co-op. She was sure the beets had been pickled and the dressing was made with mayonnaise. She thought the salad included cabbage, but I decided to keep the recipe very simple. It was a major hit with my husband who hates beets.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Be sure to use Vegenaise(R). The slight tartness of Vegenaise(R) balances the sweetness of the beets and peas.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 13.7g; sodium 266.5mg. Full Nutrition