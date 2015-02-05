Moroccan-Inspired Meatloaf

Rating: Unrated

The complex flavors in this meatloaf made me love the entree again after years of turning my nose up at something I considered boring, and my girlfriend who never ate meatloaf gobbles it up! Serve with optional pomegranate BBQ sauce, ketchup, or just the drippings from the meatloaf itself. Very good served with rice pilaf.

By bstotts

prep:
35 mins
cook:
1 hr 40 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Meatloaf:
Optional Pomegranate BBQ Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot, celery, garlic, and ginger; cook until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in salt, paprika, cumin, curry powder, cayenne, cinnamon, and black pepper and cook to release flavors, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Combine the lamb and beef in a large bowl. Add cooled vegetable mixture and stir to combine. Mix in bread crumbs, cilantro, eggs, and mint.

  • Transfer meatloaf mixture to a 1 1/2-quart loaf pan and set in a baking pan. Pour water in the baking pan to reach halfway up the sides of the loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until firm and cooked through, about 1 1/2 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the BBQ sauce, if using. Combine ketchup, onion, molasses, chipotle pepper, adobo sauce, and sugar in a small saucepan over low heat; bring to a simmer. Cook until flavors blend, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.

  • Unmold meatloaf onto a large plate. Slice and serve with the sauce.

Cook's Notes:

Due to the high price of lamb, I sometimes use 2 pounds of beef and 1 pound of lamb instead without much change to the flavor. I've also tried all beef, but the recipe definitely loses something.

To make this gluten free, use 1/2 cup flaxseed meal in place of the bread crumbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 104.8mg; sodium 706.2mg. Full Nutrition
