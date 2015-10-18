Mustard Potato Salad

Sweet mayonnaise and mustard potato salad. The potatoes are fully blended, so no chunks of potato are left. It is delicious and a family traditional recipe I learned (without measurements) from my wife's grandmother. Serve hot, warm, or cold. Can be made ahead and refrigerated for one or two nights.

By Clay Hendrix

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer potatoes to a bowl and blend with an electric mixer. Add mayonnaise, onion, mustard, milk, butter, pickle juice, salt, pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon paprika; blend until smooth. Blend in pickles. Dice 5 eggs and blend into the mixture. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed.

  • Transfer to a serving bowl and smooth the top with a rubber spatula. Slice the remaining egg in half lengthwise and press on top. Garnish with paprika.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
524 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 48.1g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 149.4mg; sodium 683.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022