Curried Broccoli Salad

Quick broccoli salad without the bacon. And it cuts even more fat by using mostly nonfat yogurt. Perfect as a cookout side dish or to portion out for weekday lunches.

By Geminidipity

prep:
20 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Dressing:
Salad:

Directions

  • Whisk Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, curry powder, honey, onion powder, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Taste and adjust seasonings to your flavor preference.

  • Combine broccoli, currants, and sunflower seeds in a large resealable container. Add 1 to 1 1/2 cups dressing. Cover and shake to coat. Reserve remaining dressing for another use.

  • Chill in the refrigerator for 3 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 3.5mg; sodium 101.6mg. Full Nutrition
