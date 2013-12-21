Cold Broccoli Salad without Mayo
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 227.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 10.2g 20 %
carbohydrates: 8.9g 3 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
sugars: 3.8g
fat: 17.5g 27 %
saturated fat: 5.8g 29 %
cholesterol: 27.2mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 686.4IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 3.6mg 27 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 14 %
vitamin c: 76mg 127 %
folate: 56.4mcg 14 %
calcium: 145.1mg 15 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 26.4mg 9 %
potassium: 359.9mg 10 %
sodium: 833mg 33 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 14 %
calories from fat: 157.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.