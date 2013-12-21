Cold Broccoli Salad without Mayo

Easy broccoli salad without mayo. Goes well with heavier dishes like baked chicken.

By Polly Daugherty

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine broccoli, Cheddar cheese, and cooked bacon in a bowl. Add dressing and stir to combine.

    Advertisement

  • Chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours, or until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 27.2mg; sodium 833mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022