Carolina Catfish Stew

My take on a low-country staple. Got this from a family Thanksgiving meal in Dillon, SC years ago and have craved it ever since. I finally put it to reality. Hope you enjoy and share it with others.

By Brad

prep:
25 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut catfish fillets into 2-inch cubes. Put in a resealable plastic bag with 2 tablespoons olive oil and Cajun seasoning. Seal bag and shake until fish is thoroughly coated; place in the refrigerator while you prepare the stew.

  • Preheat a large stockpot over high heat. Add butter and remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add bacon, onion, bell pepper, and garlic; saute until onions are soft, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to medium. Add tomato juice, tomato sauce, and tomato puree, then stir in sugar, Italian seasoning, and cayenne. Add potatoes and corn and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring frequently, until potatoes are tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Drop in catfish and simmer until fish is tender and cooked through, 20 to 30 minutes; make sure you don't break up the fish.

  • To serve, season with hot sauce and Worcestershire.

Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 62.3mg; sodium 1626.3mg. Full Nutrition
