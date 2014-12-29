Easy Mini Pineapple Upside-Down Cakes

Personal-sized pineapple upside-down cakes, perfect for gift giving.

By Linda In Da Kitchen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 mini cakes
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 24 jumbo muffin cups.

  • Drain pineapple rings and pour juice into a 2-cup liquid measure. Add water, if needed, to reach 2 cups. Set aside.

  • Mix brown sugar and butter in a small bowl with a fork until completely combined. Divide mixture evenly between the prepared muffin cups. Place one pineapple ring in each cup and place a cherry in the center.

  • Combine cake mix, reserved pineapple juice-water mixture, oil, and eggs in a large mixing bowl. Mix with an electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Fill each muffin up 2/3 full with batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean, 20 to 24 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and immediately invert onto wire racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 50.1g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 52.3mg; sodium 262.3mg. Full Nutrition
