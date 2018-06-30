Pineapple Upside-Down Pancakes with Vanilla Cream Sauce

You haven't had pancakes until you've had these pineapple upside-down pancakes! Some of the most delicious things you will ever eat for breakfast!

By Nick Parker

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Vanilla Cream Sauce:
Cinnamon Butter:
Pancakes:

Directions

  • Heat cream, sugar, and vanilla for vanilla cream sauce in a saucepan over medium-high heat until boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring frequently, until thickened, 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and pour into a small pitcher for serving. Set aside at room temperature until ready to serve.

  • Mix butter, cinnamon, and brown sugar for cinnamon butter together until well combined; set aside.

  • Stir pancake mix, milk, and eggs for pancakes together until blended. Let sit for 5 minutes.

  • Preheat a griddle to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter the surface, then working in batches as needed, ladle 1/2 cupfuls of batter for each pancake onto the hot griddle. Sprinkle a heaping tablespoon chopped pineapple on top of each one. Cook until the edges appear dry and the surface of the batter is no longer glossy, 2 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle a pinch or two of sugar onto each pineapple and flip. Cook until pancake is cooked through and pineapple is caramelized, another 2 to 4 minutes. Place pancakes on a plate in a warm oven and repeat the process to cook remaining pancakes.

  • Serve pancakes with a dollop of cinnamon butter and drizzle vanilla cream sauce over top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 30g; cholesterol 131.8mg; sodium 431.1mg. Full Nutrition
