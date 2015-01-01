Honey Whole Wheat Pancakes

Delicious yet healthy whole wheat pancakes that anyone can enjoy! Serve hot with fruit and sprinkle with powdered sugar or drizzle with honey.

By Ekeller

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
9 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, bran, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk milk, egg, and honey together in different bowl. Slowly blend wet ingredients into dry ingredients until lightly mixed; do not overmix or it will make the pancakes less fluffy. Let sit for 5 minutes so wheat and bran can really absorb the wet ingredients.

  • Meanwhile, preheat a griddle or skillet to medium heat and coat lightly with cooking spray.

  • Ladle approximately 2 tablespoons batter onto the hot skillet for each pancake, working in batches if necessary. Cook until pancakes are slightly bubbly, about 1 minute. Flip and cook until golden brown on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can leave out the bran if you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 47.4g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 68.5mg; sodium 772.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022