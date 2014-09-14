Spaghetti Squash with Chicken
I've always wanted to try spaghetti squash but most of the recipes I see are meatless. I like meat. So with that said, I kept it on the healthy side and used ground chicken. I made this for my family and even my 5-year-old who hates veggies loved it, although I did tell him it was just spaghetti.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
This recipe is good with ground turkey, pork, or beef too.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 49.2g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 26.7mg; sodium 247mg. Full Nutrition