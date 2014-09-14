Spaghetti Squash with Chicken

I've always wanted to try spaghetti squash but most of the recipes I see are meatless. I like meat. So with that said, I kept it on the healthy side and used ground chicken. I made this for my family and even my 5-year-old who hates veggies loved it, although I did tell him it was just spaghetti.

By Junia Sonier

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Pierce squash all over with a sharp knife for ventilation and place on a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tender when pierced with a knife, about 45 minutes.

  • While the squash is baking, combine parsley, basil, and oregano in a small bowl. Put cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, and onion in a separate bowl. Set both aside.

  • When the squash has about 10 minutes remaining, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir chicken in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Remove squash from the oven and let cool slightly. Slice in half and remove seeds.

  • Add olive oil and garlic to the skillet used to cook the chicken; cook over medium heat until you can smell the garlic, about 1 minute. Add fresh herb mixture and saute for 1 minute. Stir in the vegetable mixture and saute just until they have softened slightly, about 3 minutes. Add ground chicken.

  • Take a fork and shred one half of the spaghetti squash lengthwise into the skillet. Mix well and saute for about 2 minutes. Repeat with remaining spaghetti squash.

  • Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper and serve.

Cook's Note:

This recipe is good with ground turkey, pork, or beef too.

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 49.2g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 26.7mg; sodium 247mg. Full Nutrition
