Tennessee Meatloaf and Mashed Potato Casserole
This meatloaf and mashed potato casserole is how we do true comfort food in the South. You don't need any sides, it's already added in! Hope you enjoy as much as we do!
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Use seasoned mashed potatoes for best results.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 112.6mg; sodium 861.8mg. Full Nutrition