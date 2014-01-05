Tennessee Meatloaf and Mashed Potato Casserole

This meatloaf and mashed potato casserole is how we do true comfort food in the South. You don't need any sides, it's already added in! Hope you enjoy as much as we do!

By aliciaacu

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 9-inch casserole
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray.

  • Mix ground beef, onion, bread pieces, ketchup, egg, Worcestershire, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl until well combined. Spread in the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until browned, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and drain and discard grease.

  • Spread mashed potatoes evenly over the beef. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese over top. Return to the oven and bake until beef is fully cooked and potatoes are hot, about 30 more minutes.

Cook's Note:

Use seasoned mashed potatoes for best results.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 112.6mg; sodium 861.8mg. Full Nutrition
