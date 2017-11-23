Loaded Mashed Potato Casserole

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

An easy loaded mashed potato casserole dish for the holidays, courtesy of my mother-in-law, Marie. This can be made the day before and baked right before serving.

By Shelley D

Gallery

Credit: lutzflcat

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter 2 large casserole dishes.

    Advertisement

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.

  • While the potatoes are cooking, place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until browned and crispy, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and crumble when cool enough to handle. Leave 2 tablespoons bacon drippings in the skillet and discard the rest.

  • Add bell pepper and onion to the drippings; cook and stir over medium heat until tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Combine potatoes, hot milk, butter, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment; beat first on slow speed, then increasing to medium speed until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add Cheddar cheese, eggs, bell pepper-onion mixture, and bacon. Beat again at medium speed until cheese is in smaller pieces, about 3 minutes. Fill each of the prepared casserole dishes 2/3 full of potatoes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until heated through and potatoes have puffed up, 30 to 35 minutes.

Cook's Note:

To make ahead, cool casseroles after step 5. Cover and refrigerate until ready to bake. Remove from the refrigerator and let sit on counter for 1 hour to come to room temperature. Bake in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven until heated through and puffy, 30 to 35 minutes. (May take an extra 10 minutes if made ahead!)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 70.9mg; sodium 419.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/08/2022