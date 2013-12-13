Creamy Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

This is how I make my creamy Yukon Gold mashed potatoes every single time and I get requests from everyone who tries them to either make them or give them the recipe, especially around the holidays.

By STARINTHESKY

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
14 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender but not completely falling apart, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and return to the pot.

  • Add cream cheese, sour cream, and butter; mash with a potato masher until potatoes are mashed and everything is incorporated. Add Parmesan cheese, 1/4 cup milk, garlic paste, garlic salt, salt, and pepper; mix with a large wooden spoon until combined. Taste and adjust salt and pepper if needed. Stir in chives and add more milk if you want a creamier consistency.

Cook's Notes:

You can make these with red potatoes instead of Yukon Gold, if preferred.

You can use half-and-half for a richer batch and fresh garlic instead of garlic paste. You can also use a brick of cream cheese instead of whipped cream cheese, just let it soften to room temperature ahead of time.

For a lighter version, use light cream cheese, light sour cream, nonfat milk, and margarine instead of butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 22g; cholesterol 61.5mg; sodium 340.5mg. Full Nutrition
