Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes with Half-and-Half and Butter

Yukon gold potatoes with half-and-half and butter yield a texture that's just right for holding a pool of flavorful turkey gravy or melted butter.

By Jasmine Primas

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place potatoes and 1 teaspoon salt into a medium Dutch oven and cover with cold water over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 16 to 20 minutes. Drain.

  • Return potatoes to the pot, still over the heat. Cook until water evaporates and potatoes look dry, about 3 minutes. Move potatoes to a mound on one side of the pot. Add cream cheese, butter, and half-and-half to the other side of the pot. Cook until butter melts and mixture starts to boil, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Remove from the heat. Beat with a hand-held electric mixer to desired degree of smoothness, 30 seconds to 1 minute; do not overbeat. Serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

For stiffer mashed potatoes, use only 3/4 cup milk or cream. For richer potatoes, add another 2 tablespoons butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 52.9mg; sodium 923mg. Full Nutrition
