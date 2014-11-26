Mashed Potatoes with Half-and-Half and Sour Cream

You can use your slow cooker to keep a big batch of creamy garlic mashed potatoes warm while you turn your attention to the rest of the meal. So good and easy.

By Sue Wilker Rockamann

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place potatoes in a slow cooker. Add chicken broth and garlic.

  • Cook until potatoes are fork-tender, 10 hours on Low or 4 1/2 hours on High. You may need to add more chicken broth if the potatoes get too dry.

  • Add sour cream, half-and-half, and butter to the slow cooker. For extra-creamy potatoes, use beaters to mix until potatoes are smooth and everything is incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Serve immediately, or cover and heat on Warm until the rest of dinner is ready.

Cook's Notes:

Red potatoes work in place of Yukon Golds. If using red potatoes, increase chicken broth to 1 1/2 cups and increase cook time by 2 hours on either Low or High.

You can use cream cheese instead of sour cream.
Everyone loves both variations.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 43.3g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 49mg; sodium 189.6mg. Full Nutrition
