Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 307.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 5g 10 %
carbohydrates: 40.4g 13 %
dietary fiber: 1.9g 8 %
sugars: 29.3g
fat: 14.4g 22 %
saturated fat: 3.3g 17 %
vitamin a iu: 2560.2IU 51 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 11 %
vitamin c: 2mg 3 %
folate: 7.5mcg 2 %
calcium: 28.1mg 3 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 19.8mg 7 %
potassium: 144.2mg 4 %
sodium: 308.7mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 129.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.