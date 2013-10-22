Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake

Very good and healthy alternative to regular pumpkin pie or cheesecake.

By kaelinjett

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine tofu, cream cheese substitute, agave, cornstarch, lemon juice, and vanilla in a food processor and puree until completely smooth. It should be silky smooth, not chalky or lumpy.

  • Remove a heaping cup of this mixture from the processor and spread it in the bottom of the crust.

  • Add pumpkin, brown sugar, rum, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg to the ingredients remaining in the food processor and process until well blended. Smooth it carefully over the white layer in the crust, heaping it slightly in the middle.

  • Bake until the center is almost set and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool, about 30 minutes. Refrigerate before serving until completely chilled, at least 3 hours.

Cook's Note:

Use canned pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie mix. You can use white sugar instead of agave, and using rum is optional.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 14.4g; sodium 308.7mg. Full Nutrition
