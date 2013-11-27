Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bars

Rating: Unrated

This is what everyone asks me to bring to gatherings, no matter the season. These are easy and fabulous. Add a dollop of Cool Whip® on top (optional). Store in the refrigerator.

By Jandeebee

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 bars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine cake mix, 1 egg, melted butter, and 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice in a bowl; mix on low speed until crumbly. Press into the bottom of a jelly roll pan.

  • Beat cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually beat in condensed milk, then remaining 2 eggs, pumpkin, remaining 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Mix well. Pour over crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set, about 35 minutes. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Cut into bars and chill until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 56.2g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 125.4mg; sodium 535.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/13/2022