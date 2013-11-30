Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake with Cranberry-Pecan Topping

Fast, easy and delicious! This is a great make-ahead dessert that doesn't take up oven or fridge space! A different light twist on pumpkin pie or pumpkin cheesecake. The cranberry-nut topping adds a beautiful presentation and tastes yummy!

By Laura Manos Emms

prep:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8-inch pie
Ingredients

Topping:

Directions

  • Mix pumpkin, cream cheese, sugar, and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl by hand. Fold in whipped topping until combined. Pour into graham cracker crust.

  • Stir graham cracker crumbs, dried cranberries, crushed pecans, and melted butter together for topping. Sprinkle on top of the pie.

  • Freeze until firm, about 4 hours. Remove from the freezer 20 minutes before serving.

Cook's Notes:

You can use lighter versions of the cream cheese and the whipped topping.

After serving, it can be refrigerated or put back in the freezer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 16g; cholesterol 19.2mg; sodium 249.1mg. Full Nutrition
