Cheesy Garlic Asparagus

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Cheesy, garlic, roasted asparagus with mozzarella cheese is the best side dish to any meal! Low-carb, keto, and the perfect way to get your veggies in! Even non-asparagus fans love this recipe! Tastes so amazing that the whole family gets behind this one.

By Michelle Kisner Culbertson

Gallery

Credit: lutzflcat

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly grease a foil-lined baking sheet with nonstick spray.

    Advertisement

  • Mix olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl. Arrange asparagus on the prepared baking sheet, and drizzle oil mixture over top; toss to coat.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until spears are vibrant in color and just beginning to get tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and turn on the broiler.

  • Top asparagus with mozzarella cheese. Return to the oven and broil until cheese melts and becomes golden, 4 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 4.5mg; sodium 46.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/07/2022