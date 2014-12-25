French Toast Bake

Rating: 5 stars

12.3.21 I used a baguette (what was on hand), so if I’d trimmed the crusts, I’d have ended up with bread cubes rather than slices, so I left the crusts on (yes, the crusts were a bit chewy but still OK). I’d planned on having this for breakfast yesterday, but sometimes life gets in the way, and that didn’t happen. Basically, that meant this was in the fridge soaking for two days, instead of one, Not to worry, it baked up just fine. We’re not into too much sweetness these days, so I did reduce the amount of sugar (personal taste). This baked up beautifully, was crisp on the outside and soft and tender on the inside, and flavor was spot on. Served with sliced bananas and a little maple syrup, so I didn’t sprinkle with powdered sugar and additional cinnamon. A very nice breakfast casserole, thanks for sharing.