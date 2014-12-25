French Toast Bake
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 292
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.7g 15 %
carbohydrates: 42.3g 14 %
dietary fiber: 1g 4 %
sugars: 21.6g
fat: 10.6g 16 %
saturated fat: 5.9g 30 %
cholesterol: 84.8mg 28 %
vitamin a iu: 375.2IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 3.3mg 25 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 65.9mcg 17 %
calcium: 79.7mg 8 %
iron: 1.8mg 10 %
magnesium: 17.9mg 6 %
potassium: 144.2mg 4 %
sodium: 288.2mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 95.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved