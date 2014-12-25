French Toast Bake

Rating: Unrated

This French toast bake is my new tradition for Christmas morning! Serve with fruit and/or maple syrup.

By Tania Will

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice bread and cut off and discard crusts. Beat milk, eggs, and vanilla together in a bowl until well combined.

    Advertisement

  • Stir melted butter and brown sugar together until well mixed. Pour into the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan; spread evenly. Layer bread slices over top. Pour milk mixture evenly over bread. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Cover with aluminum foil and chill in the refrigerator, 8 hours to overnight.

  • When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Remove cover and continue to bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 15 more minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and sprinkle with powdered sugar and cinnamon before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 84.8mg; sodium 288.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2021
12.3.21 I used a baguette (what was on hand), so if I’d trimmed the crusts, I’d have ended up with bread cubes rather than slices, so I left the crusts on (yes, the crusts were a bit chewy but still OK). I’d planned on having this for breakfast yesterday, but sometimes life gets in the way, and that didn’t happen. Basically, that meant this was in the fridge soaking for two days, instead of one, Not to worry, it baked up just fine. We’re not into too much sweetness these days, so I did reduce the amount of sugar (personal taste). This baked up beautifully, was crisp on the outside and soft and tender on the inside, and flavor was spot on. Served with sliced bananas and a little maple syrup, so I didn’t sprinkle with powdered sugar and additional cinnamon. A very nice breakfast casserole, thanks for sharing. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022