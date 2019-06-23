French Toast Bake with Cream Cheese
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 343.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 13g 26 %
carbohydrates: 34.5g 11 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 4 %
sugars: 16.6g
fat: 17.1g 26 %
saturated fat: 8.7g 44 %
cholesterol: 221.7mg 74 %
vitamin a iu: 736.2IU 15 %
niacin equivalents: 4.1mg 32 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 9 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 67.8mcg 17 %
calcium: 186mg 19 %
iron: 2.8mg 16 %
magnesium: 25.3mg 9 %
potassium: 267.5mg 8 %
sodium: 409.6mg 16 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 14 %
calories from fat: 154.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
