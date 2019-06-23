French Toast Bake with Cream Cheese

Rating: Unrated

This sweet French toast bake with cream cheese is very similar to one I order at a local restaurant! Baked with syrup right into it! Can feed a group of people!

By Ashley R. Hansen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Spread cream cheese in a thick layer onto the bread slices and cut bread into cubes. Layer in the bottom of a 9-inch square baking dish.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a bowl until well combined. Pour over bread cubes and pat gently until bread is evenly soaked. Let sit for 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are cooked and fluffy, 35 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 221.7mg; sodium 409.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2021
This is really good. Baked up fluffy and great flavor from the syrup and cream cheese. I ran out of regular cream cheese and finished my bread slices with strawberry flavored. So good! Read More
