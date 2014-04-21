Caramelized French Onion Dip

Rating: Unrated

My family loves French onion dip but I find most recipes made from fresh onions tend to be very sweet. By adding the beef bouillon and Worcestershire sauce, it deepens the flavors and slows the caramelization of the onions. The result is a savory dip that goes great with veggies, crackers, and chips. Enjoy!

By CJ

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 pint
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saute pan over medium heat until shimmering, about 2 minutes. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add 1/2 cup water, Worcestershire, beef base, onion powder, and thyme. Increase heat and bring to a boil, stirring constantly until beef base is dissolved.

  • Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, 30 to 45 minutes. Liquid will slowly evaporate and onions will caramelize. If onions start to stick to the pan, throw in a splash of water and scrape up the delicious bits. Taste before adding sugar, salt, and pepper. Once seasoned to your liking, remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Mix cooled onions with sour cream until well combined. Chill for 1 hour before serving.

Cook's Note:

Sodium levels in bouillon vary greatly, so be sure to taste your onions before adding the salt. As with most dips, it tastes better the next day so if you can, make this a day ahead of time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 217.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

