Vegan French Lentil Salad

Make a day ahead with French lentils and allow flavors to develop.

By chefcs

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water, lentils, and table salt to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until lentils are fully cooked, 20 to 30 minutes. Drain.

  • While the lentils are cooking, combine tomatoes, green onion, bell pepper, red onion, dill, basil, olive oil, vinegar, kosher salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

  • Drain lentils. Add hot lentils to the tomato mixture and stir to combine. Serve immediately, or refrigerate for 24 hours to allow flavors to develop.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 14.4g; sodium 552.7mg. Full Nutrition
