Cabbage Slaw for Fish Tacos

This cabbage slaw is great on grilled fish tacos. Add additional jalapeno for more heat!

By Sandy

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cabbage in a large bowl with cilantro, onion, and jalapeno; toss to mix.

  • Mix oil, lime juice, vinegar, salt, and sugar together in a small bowl. Pour over cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Let sit on the counter for 1 to 2 hours, then drain. Serve at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 13.7g; sodium 314.5mg. Full Nutrition
