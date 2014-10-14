Salmon Fish Tacos with Asian Slaw

Rating: Unrated

Do you love fish tacos? Do you love Asian flavors? These salmon tacos are the best of both worlds.

By Richtaylor

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, soy sauce, and lime juice together in large bowl. Add coleslaw mix and green onions; toss to coat and let stand for 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Season salmon with salt and pepper and place in the hot skillet. Saute until salmon is golden brown and flakes easily with a fork, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove from heat and flake.

  • Heat tortillas in a dry skillet over medium-high heat until slightly crispy, 30 to 60 seconds per side.

  • Drain slaw mixture, then spoon into the center of each tortilla and add flaked salmon on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 13g; cholesterol 21.9mg; sodium 201mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

