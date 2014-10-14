Salmon Fish Tacos with Asian Slaw
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 246.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.6g 19 %
carbohydrates: 23.5g 8 %
dietary fiber: 2.9g 12 %
sugars: 2.5g
fat: 13g 20 %
saturated fat: 2g 10 %
cholesterol: 21.9mg 7 %
vitamin a iu: 354.6IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 4.7mg 36 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 20 %
vitamin c: 26.6mg 44 %
folate: 28.5mcg 7 %
calcium: 73.6mg 7 %
iron: 1.4mg 8 %
magnesium: 37.8mg 14 %
potassium: 328.2mg 9 %
sodium: 201mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 117
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
