Catfish Tacos with Avocado Crema

A spicy take on fish tacos, inspired partly by Creole-blackened catfish. Still has Mexican roots, especially with the avocado crema dressing.

By swearbytheprecious

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Catfish:
Avocado Crema:
Fajita Vegetables:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking pan with foil.

    Advertisement

  • Mix cumin, paprika, onion powder, cayenne, garlic powder, pepper, and salt together in a shallow bowl. Press catfish fillets into the seasoning mixture, pressing firmly on both sides, until coated.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add catfish and sear for about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to the prepared baking pan and wipe out the skillet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and cut into smaller pieces.

  • Meanwhile, combine avocado, milk, sour cream, onion powder, and salt in a blender. Add one lime half (rind and all) to the blender. Squeeze the juice form the other half into the blender, and add cilantro. Blend until completely smooth.

  • Heat oil for fajita vegetables in the clean skillet over medium heat. Add peppers and onion; cook until slightly browned, about 5 minutes.

  • Put catfish, avocado crema, and fajita vegetables in taco shells.

Cook's Notes:

This is fairly spicy, so you may want to back off on the cayenne pepper the first time round. I use smoked cumin.

You can use 2 tablespoons diced onion in place of onion powder in the avocado crema. Use soft or crunchy shells, your choice!

Also, I hear that a cabbage slaw is delicious instead of the fajita vegetables. You can do either, but you should add something for some crunch!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
630 calories; protein 31.6g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 37.7g; cholesterol 103.1mg; sodium 1428.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022