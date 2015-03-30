Catfish Tacos with Avocado Crema
A spicy take on fish tacos, inspired partly by Creole-blackened catfish. Still has Mexican roots, especially with the avocado crema dressing.
Cook's Notes:
This is fairly spicy, so you may want to back off on the cayenne pepper the first time round. I use smoked cumin.
You can use 2 tablespoons diced onion in place of onion powder in the avocado crema. Use soft or crunchy shells, your choice!
Also, I hear that a cabbage slaw is delicious instead of the fajita vegetables. You can do either, but you should add something for some crunch!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
630 calories; protein 31.6g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 37.7g; cholesterol 103.1mg; sodium 1428.2mg. Full Nutrition