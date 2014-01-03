Tastes Like Reese's® Chocolate-Filled Peanut Butter Cupcakes

My sister and her friends were over when I made these imitation Reese's® peanut butter cup cupcakes, and they disappeared! Recipe is borrowed from the Jell-O® website, but I didn't want to make the cakes peanut butter and jelly, so I went for peanut butter and chocolate instead.

By rileybrat

Cupcakes:
Chocolate Icing:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line two 12-cup muffin pans with paper liners.

  • Combine cake mix, cold water, peanut butter, pudding mix, and eggs in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Spoon into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean, 18 to 21 minutes. Cool in the pans for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely, about 25 more minutes.

  • When the cupcakes are almost fully cooled, stir confectioners' sugar and milk together in a bowl. Add cocoa and cornstarch and stir until desired consistency; eyeballing it works well for icing.

  • Cut out a square in the top of each cooled cupcake. Fill with icing.

Cook's Note:

You can fill the cupcakes with chocolate syrup instead of icing, if preferred.

