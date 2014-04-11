Carrot Cake Cupcakes (No Sugar Added)

A nice little recipe for your sweet tooth. A wonderful carrot cake recipe with no sugar added—you won't be able to tell the difference. The dates help cut out processed sugar and add potassium. The carrots add some beta-carotene.

By Cueball2012

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 cupcakes
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray 10 cups of a 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick spray.

  • Combine dates and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Transfer to a blender or food processor. Cover and pulse a few times, then process until pureed.

  • Mix flour, wheat germ, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl.

  • Beat eggs lightly in a medium bowl. Stir in pureed dates, shredded carrots, canola oil, and vanilla; mix until well blended. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients; mix by hand or blend with a mixer on low speed until all ingredients are combined. Pour batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each one halfway.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 25 more minutes.

Cook's Notes:

If using a convection oven, reduce time and temperature to 15 minutes at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

If you'd like to frost these, mix 1/3 cup softened cream cheese with 2 tablespoons maple syrup to spread over the cooled cupcakes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 193mg. Full Nutrition
