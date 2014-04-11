Carrot Cake Cupcakes (No Sugar Added)
A nice little recipe for your sweet tooth. A wonderful carrot cake recipe with no sugar added—you won't be able to tell the difference. The dates help cut out processed sugar and add potassium. The carrots add some beta-carotene.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
If using a convection oven, reduce time and temperature to 15 minutes at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
If you'd like to frost these, mix 1/3 cup softened cream cheese with 2 tablespoons maple syrup to spread over the cooled cupcakes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 193mg. Full Nutrition