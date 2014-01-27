Easy Dog Cupcakes

Healthy alternative for purchased pet treats. Easy and they love them. To serve, break into pieces for treats depending on size of your fur babies. These treats freeze well. Optional: When cool, dab 1/4 teaspoon peanut butter on top of each cupcake, just enough to hold a small biscuit treat, as shown in photo. Freeze without additional peanut butter and biscuit.

By Joy Senecal

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cupcakes
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 8 cupcake cups with paper liners.

  • Mix bran, oatmeal, and baking soda together in a bowl; add peanut butter, applesauce, egg, and honey, mixing well.

  • Divide between prepared cupcake liners.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the centers comes out clean, about 18 minutes. Let cool before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 203.9mg. Full Nutrition
