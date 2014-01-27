Easy Dog Cupcakes
Healthy alternative for purchased pet treats. Easy and they love them. To serve, break into pieces for treats depending on size of your fur babies. These treats freeze well. Optional: When cool, dab 1/4 teaspoon peanut butter on top of each cupcake, just enough to hold a small biscuit treat, as shown in photo. Freeze without additional peanut butter and biscuit.
111 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 203.9mg. Full Nutrition