Lime Jam-Filled Cupcakes with Whipped Cream Frosting

Who can deny this delicious cupcake with the creamy lime filling and some sweet vanilla whipped cream?

By Ellie

prep:
40 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cupcakes
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Cupcake Batter:
Lime Jam Filling:
Whipped Cream Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line two 12-cup muffin tins with paper liners.

  • Combine crushed graham crackers, melted butter, and sugar for crust in a bowl until combined. Put about 1 tablespoon crumb mixture into each prepared cup and flatten with the bottom of a shot glass.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Remove tins to a wire rack to cool. Keep oven on.

  • Combine cake flour, baking powder, and salt for cupcake batter in a bowl. Combine buttermilk and vanilla in a second bowl.

  • Beat butter in a third, large bowl until creamy and pale yellow in color. Mix in lime zest and 1/4 cup sugar at a time. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add buttermilk mixture, mixing and scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary. Slowly add dry ingredients until combined. Pour batter over the cooled crusts so each cup is 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the oven until a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes. Cool in the tins for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely, about 20 minutes.

  • While the cupcakes are baking, prepare filling: Crack eggs into a saucepan and add sugar. Whisk to combine, then pour in lime juice. Turn heat to low and whisk constantly to avoid scrambling the eggs. Add 1/3 of the butter and when it starts to melt, add another 1/3 of the butter; repeat once more. Heat until the filling starts to thicken, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Remove filling from the heat and pour through a sieve into an airtight container. Seal and place in the refrigerator until cupcakes have cooled.

  • When the cupcakes have cooled, use a knife to hollow out the centers. Fill with chilled lime filling.

  • Whip cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla for frosting in a bowl until stiff peaks form. Put frosting into a piping bag with your favorite tip and pipe onto the filled cupcakes.

Cook's Note:

If you are not using the lime jam filling right away, store it in an airtight container in the fridge. It will last for about 12 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 104.9mg; sodium 160.3mg. Full Nutrition
