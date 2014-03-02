Creamy Chicken Soup with Fennel and Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated

This is a family favorite, even the kids will love it! Very hearty and rich, perfect to stand on its own for lunch, great when served with crusty bread and olive oil for dipping. Always turns out great. We love it paired with oaky Chardonnay or Pinot Noir.

By christyH

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
  • Heat oil and butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add chicken and sear until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Reduce heat to medium. Pour vermouth into the pan and bring to a boil while scraping the browned bits of food off the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.

  • Add fennel; cook and stir for 3 minutes. Add parsley, lemon juice, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Simmer, stirring frequently, until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 5 to 10 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove chicken to a plate to cool.

  • Add broth, mushrooms, buttermilk, heavy cream, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper to the Dutch oven. Bring to a simmer. Keep hot, but do not boil.

  • When chicken is cooled, tear into pieces and return to the pot. Cook until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

Cook's Notes:

For an easy buttermilk substitute, use 3/4 cup plain yogurt, 1/4 cup milk, and (optional) 1/2 teaspoon raw apple cider vinegar.

You can substitute 1/2 cup half-and-half for 1/3 cup heavy cream, and use 1 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning in place of the lemon juice and black pepper in step 2.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 80.4mg; sodium 746mg. Full Nutrition
