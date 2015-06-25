Southwestern-Style Slow Cooker Chicken Gizzards
Gizzards are inexpensive and very flavorful but can be tough. By cooking them low and slow they become really tender and the Southwestern spices are always a hit in my house. We eat these over rice or in a tortilla like a burrito. If my picky 12-year-old likes them and actually requests them on a regular basis, then I know it's a winner.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can use cream of chicken soup instead of cream of mushroom soup. Hot sauce is optional.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 20.3g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 306.8mg; sodium 471.5mg. Full Nutrition