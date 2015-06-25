Southwestern-Style Slow Cooker Chicken Gizzards

Rating: Unrated

Gizzards are inexpensive and very flavorful but can be tough. By cooking them low and slow they become really tender and the Southwestern spices are always a hit in my house. We eat these over rice or in a tortilla like a burrito. If my picky 12-year-old likes them and actually requests them on a regular basis, then I know it's a winner.

By PaulaSaintO

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs 15 mins
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Trim and discard as much connective tissue from gizzards as possible. Place gizzards in a slow cooker and season with chili powder, cumin, hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Add onion and bell pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Mix condensed soup and diced tomatoes with chile peppers together in a bowl. Pour over the gizzards.

  • Cook on High until fork-tender, 3 to 4 hours. Stir in sour cream and cook for 15 to 20 more minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use cream of chicken soup instead of cream of mushroom soup. Hot sauce is optional.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 20.3g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 306.8mg; sodium 471.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022