Star Fruit Cake

A fresh star fruit cake with juicy chopped-up strawberries. A light and creamy icing with a hint of star fruit taste and topped with strawberries.

By Faith Burnett

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9-inch round cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • Mix flour, baking powder, and baking soda together in a bowl.

  • Beat 2 cups pureed star fruit, sugar, butter, and lemon juice in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually mix in dry ingredients until combined. Fold in 1 cup sliced strawberries. Pour batter into the prepared cake pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack. Let cool, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whip heavy cream, powdered sugar, and remaining 1/4 cup pureed star fruit together to make the icing.

  • Spread icing over the cooled cake and top with remaining sliced strawberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
618 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 76.6g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 108.6mg; sodium 168mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022